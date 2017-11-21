Natural gas leak shut power off in Shamokin

Home
WKOK Staff | November 21, 2017 |

SHAMOKIN – It was a natural gas leak that caused the power to be shut off in parts of Shamokin Tuesday. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK UGI reported the gas leak around 2 p.m. at 229 West Walnut Street. County communications says UGI needed police and fire crew assistance.

No cause has been determined. Northumberland County Communications say electricity was shut off in that neighborhood—as a precation. According to PPL, about 61 customers remain without power. It’s unknown when power will be fully restored.

