Nationally Known National Reporter and Political Analyst To Speak in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – A nationally known TV reporter’s probe into his faith and religion globally, will bring his reflections to our Valley. CNN TV political analyst David Gregory will give the annual Alice Pope Shade Lecture at the Degenstein Center Theater in Selinsgrove.

Gregory’s presentation will highlight his critically acclaimed memoir, “How’s Your Faith? An Unlikely Spiritual Journey,” which explores his attempts at deepening his faith, and exploring global religions, while working in the cut-throat world of broadcast news.

Gregory gained notoriety as host of “Meet the Press,” his coverage of the trials of OJ Simpson and the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and has been an anchor on all the major news programs along NBC’s format.

The annual Shade lecture is a free event, Monday, February 27, at 7pm at the Degenstein Community Center, is made possible by the Alice Pope Shade Fund, which was created to bring nationally and internationally renowned religious figures to campus. (Christopher Elio)