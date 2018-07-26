National Weather Service lowers crest predictions, all below flood stage

Some good news, lower crests now predicted on river

Sunbury Riverfront.

SUNBURY – There is good news in the flood watch in The Valley, crests for the Susquehanna River have been lowered and the river appears to have crested at Lewisburg. All of the crests are below flood stages.

The National Weather Service River Forecast Center shows that the river at Sunbury is at 22 feet. A crest at 23.3 feet is predicted. Route 11 between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam can be covered with water at 23-feet, and Route 11 is open right now. Flood stage is 24-feet at Sunbury.

At Lewisburg, the river is at about 17.6 feet and appears to be cresting now. Flood stage is 18-feet.

At Danville, the river is at about 17 feet and rising, with a crest of 20 feet predicted this evening. Flood stage is 20-feet.

At Bloomsburg, the river is at about 15.25 feet and a crest of 17.7 feet is predicted. Flood stage is 19 feet.

