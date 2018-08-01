National Weather Service: Flash Flood Watch for the Valley

SUNBURY – After last week’s flooding and heavy rains, more rain is in the forecast today and this week that could cause more flooding. The National Weather Service in State College has posted a Flash Flood Watch for Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties. It will go into effect from noon Wednesday through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts several rounds of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms. Some could lead to excessive rainfall rates of one to two inches in less than an hour and subsequent flash flooding. Damaging winds are also a threat with some thunderstorms.