NASCAR UPDATE: Kyle Busch wins pole at Pocono

LONG POND – Kyle Busch wins the pole for this afternoon’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. Busch turned in a lap of 179.372 MPH to earn the right to lead the field. Busch also won the pole for the June Pocono race.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second on the front row next to Busch. This will be the second time this year at Pocono Busch and Truex Jr. will start on the front row as well.

Busch is also still looking for his first win at Pocono.

The rest of the top five is Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, and June race winner Ryan Blaney.

Spots six through 10 is Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, and Joey Logano.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 23rd his final race at The Tricky Triangle.

Green Flag is schedule for just after 3 p.m.

