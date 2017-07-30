NASCAR Update: Kyle Busch earns first win at Pocono

LONG POND – He finally has the giant gorilla off his back. After winning the pole earlier in the day, Kyle Busch passed Kevin Harvick with 15 laps left to pull out the win in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. It’s Busch’s first win at Pocono and of the season. And it still didn’t come without having to battle more adversity.

“I past Brad on the outside that one time through turn three and then got back down into turn one and for some reason it just slid out from underneath me and fell back to sixth. I thought that was actually the moment of the day I was like, ‘Ok, there’s another Pocono race.’ (10:20) To finally get that monkey off our back is a sense of relief.”

It’s a pretty substantial win for Busch, as he now has put himself into the NASCAR playoffs. He also broke a one-year losing streak, the longest of his career.

Harvick says it was no contest battling for the lead with the No. 18.

“I got sideways going into three, and trying to park it and he was going to the throttle about the same time and got into the back of me a little bit. That was just me trying to keep it on the bottom. But there was no battle he was in a league of his own.”

It was Harvick’s fourth second-place finish at Pocono. Martin Truex Jr, Denny Hamlin, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 12th in his final race at Pocono. Most drivers also say they liked having qualifying and racing in one day and thought the day flowed well. The Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen next week.