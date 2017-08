SELINSGROVE—The Selinsgrove State Police are investigating the theft of a pharmaceutical from an Assisted Living Facility in Snyder County. State Police tell us between July 12 and July 21 someone stole a Fentanyl patch from the Brookdale Grayson View living center in Penn Township.

Fentanyl is a narcotic that is used to treat severe pain. Anyone with information should contact the state police.