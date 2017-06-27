One person killed, another injured in Ralpho Township crash

DANVILLE – We now know the name of the individual who died in this morning’s crash on Route 54 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. He is 32-year-old Joseph Victor Payne of Shamokin. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley pronounced Payne dead at the scene just before 9 a.m. due to “a blunt force trauma to the head and chest.”

Injured was 38-year-old Daniel Kelly, of Pottsville was transported to Geisinger Medical Center he was treated and released. The crash occurred when Payne was traveling west on Route 54 and attempting to pass another vehicle. His car went out of control and struck Daniel Kelly’s vehicle.

The crash happened on Route 54 at Sleepy Hollow Road, the road was closed for two hours.