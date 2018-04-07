MVA Update: An accident slows traffic at Route 15 and 45

LEWISBURG – There were no injuries, and no livestock in a trailer were hurt, after a collision at the intersection of Route 15 and 45 Friday afternoon. Buffalo Valley Regional Police tell us the car of Margaret Mitchell of Winfield, and a truck driven by a Waynesboro, Pa. man, collided about 3pm.

Neither driver was hurt, and police say the truck was hauling a trailer with a dozen cows onboard, and the animals were not injured. Traffic was slow at the intersection for about 90-minutes. Police say the car driver will receive a traffic citation. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.