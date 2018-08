NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY– A connecting road in upper Northumberland County will be closed today for flood repairs. PennDOT says Musser Lane in Delaware Township will be closed today for a pipe replacement damaged by the recent flooding. The pipe is located between Route 54 and Susquehanna Trail.

The road will be closed between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work is expected to take one day to complete, weather permitting. A detour will be in place using Route 54 and Susquehanna Trail/Susquehanna Trail Road.