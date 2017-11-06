Muslim couple harassed in hate incident near Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Danville couple, who are Muslim, were harassed at a local business Saturday and police are investigating. Sobhi and Sonia Ammar, who are known in the community for their education and advocacy efforts, and their work at the Sunbury Islamic Center, say a man said, “They should be annihilated… and they should all be killed.”

The incident happened at a Northumberland area business over the noon hour. Sobhi Ammar told us, they were entering a store when the man also made a gesture like he had an automatic rifle and was shooting it, making the sound of the gun at the time. Point Township police were called, they are investigating. There are photographs of the man and his vehicle.

The nearby Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley are preparing for a new church blessing at the time when Pastor Ann Keeler Evans received word of the incident. She summoned friend, and fellow advocate Rabbi Nina Mandel. They met with the Ammars at the store Saturday.

Evans said there will be lots of follow-up, “We have a lot of unity locally, we have done many things to make this a community, we cannot let this happen.”