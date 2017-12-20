Murder suspect found in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury police say they’ve found and arrested a wanted man from Easton who was at a home on Race Street in Sunbury Tuesday. The wanted man, who was considered armed and dangerous, they say refused to produce ID when asked and then ran away from police. Police tracked him down after a 10 block chase and held him at gunpoint.

22-year-old Tchella Bellamy, was wanted by Easton police since September on charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He was also wanted on three drug delivery charges but he eluded police during a drug raid attempt in October.

Police say he had a large amount of cash with him. In Sunbury, he’s facing charges of, flight to avoid apprehension and giving false identification to police. They say he will face extradition to Easton where there are multiple bench and arrest warrants waiting in his name. (Christopher Elio)