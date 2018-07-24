Municipal Authority: River won’t crest above flood stage

SUNBURY – Flooding and heavy rains continue to cause problems across the Valley, but residents near the Susquehanna River shouldn’t have to worry about flooding.

Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Dan Ramer says the river is expected to crest below its flood stage of 24 feet, “I’m hearing 21 feet, which is a drop from 22..that was what we heard yesterday was that was going to be the crest. So that’s not going to be a problem overtopping our wall.”

With the river not expected to cause major flooding issues, Ramer says there will not be any additional road closures to set up flood closure structures, “We continue to monitor those systems. Those closure structures are mostly due to more of the stream flooding, as opposed to the river elevation. But we monitor that…so far no plans to put up any closure structures.”

Ramer says the authority is also monitoring Little Shamokin Creek, which has stayed inside its banks. You can see a complete list of road closures and update weather alerts at WKOK.com.