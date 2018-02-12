Muncy woman in serious condition after weekend crash

Limestone Township—A Muncy woman is in serious condition after a one vehicle accident on Continental Boulevard in Limestone Township, Montour County Saturday. State Police in Milton say the crash occurred last Saturday just after 3:30pm when a truck operated by 60-year-old Alan Olvany of Muncy lost control navigating a right curve. The truck then slid counterclockwise onto White Hall Rd, continued off the roadway and hit a tree.

60-year-old Pamela Olvany was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Geisinger where she is listed in serious condition. The driver was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for a minor injury and release. Troopers say both passenger and driver were wearing seat belts.