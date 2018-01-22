Muncy man critical after crash on I-180

DELWARE TOWNSHIP— A Muncy man is in critical condition after he crashed his vehicle Sunday night on Interstate 180 in Northumberland County. State police at Milton tell WKOK, 22-year-old Michael Fornwalt’s car went off the highway and hit an embankment, rolled over and end up on its wheels.

Fornwalt was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where a nursing supervisor says he is listed in critical condition. The accident happened just after 8 pm Sunday in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police say Fornwalt will be cited for the accident.