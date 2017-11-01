Multiple Vehicle accident with entrapment in Mt. Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Two people were trapped in their vehicles after a crash Wednesday morning in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County Communication says the crash happened just after 9:15am at the intersection of West Mt. Carmel Avenue and Poplar Street in the borough.

They said, reports indicate one vehicle was over turned and two people had to be extracted. One person was taken to the hospital. Dispatched to the scene were the Mt. Carmel and Kulpmont fire departments. We will update you on this accident as more information becomes available. (Sarah Benek)