Multiple vehicle accident on the strip in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP— Motorist should try to avoid the area of Routes 11/15 northbound in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A multiple vehicle accident closed a northbound lane of Routes 11/15 near the Sheetz convenient store, just after 3:30 pm Friday afternoon. The northbound lane is now open again but traffic is very slow through that area.

County Communications say four vehicles were involved with no one being transported by ambulance. Dispatched was Hummels Wharf fire and ambulance and the state police.