UPDATE: Route 147 now open in Point Township after crash

POINT TOWNSHIP— A multiple vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 147 southbound in Point Township, Northumberland County today. The southbound lane was closed for about 15 minutes this afternoon to clear the road from the crash.

The accident was reported just before 2:15 pm. Dispatch says a pickup truck rear ended a tractor-trailer in the area of Sports Zone Drive on Susquehanna Trail. There is one injury associated with the accident but the severity is unknown at this time. We will update you on this story as information becomes available.