Shamokin Dam– There is a multiple vehicle accident in Shamokin Dam slowing traffic on the strip and on the veterans memorial bridge. The accident occurred just after 3:30 between the Orchard Hills Shopping center and the off ramp of Route 61.

Northumberland County Communications is reporting injuries associated with the crash.Motorists traveling south on Route 15,Route 11, and Route 61 are advised to use an alternate route.