Multiple stabbings in Coal Township prison, partially lockeddown

COAL TOWNSHIP – Part of SCI Coal Township is on lock down and an inmate suffered an injury Wednesday. Authorities say an incident happened that resulted in multiple stabbings. Details are not yet confirmed but an SCI Coal Township spokesperson said that an incident did occur and that the public is not at risk.

State Police were not called, but Northumberland County emergency responders were on the scene.

It is unclear how many inmates were involved in the incident. The prison has been put on a partial lock down while the prison’s security office investigates the matter. (Christopher Elio)