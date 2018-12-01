Multiple drug ring arrests in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – Four people are jailed after Selinsgrove Police broke up a drug ring in the borough. Selinsgrove police tell us they received word of possible drug sales and distribution Friday at a home on North Market Street. Officers tell us they then applied for and received a search warrant for the premises.

When police announced themselves at the home, one suspect met police at the door and immediately shut and locked the door. Police forced entry and suspects began to flee. All suspects were eventually detained. A search conducted with assistance of the Snyder County Sheriff Narcotics K9 resulted in the seizure of marijuana packaged for sale. A sizable quantity of suspected methamphetamine was found, as well as other drug packaging, processing and other paraphernalia.

Arrested was 38-year-old Dustin Kline of Selinsgrove, 22-year-old Austin Fetterman of Selinsgrove, 26-year-old Uriah Fausey of Watsontown, and 44-year-old Christopher Levan of Florida.

All four men all face felony drug charges, and additional charges are pending a continuing investigation. All four suspects were arraigned by Magistrate Lori Hackenburg and remanded to the Snyder County prison in lieu of $50,000 straight bail. Preliminary hearings have been set for December 11.