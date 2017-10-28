Multiple accidents in Northumberland Co. Friday

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – There were multiple motor vehicle accidents reported around Northumberland County Friday.

Northumberland County Communications tells us an accident involving an ATV and another car occurred around 3:20 p.m. in Mount Carmel Township. The driver of the ATV was unresponsive at first, but regained consciousness. His current condition is unknown.

A fourth accident was reported by the county just after 7 p.m. on Line Street in Sunbury. That crash involved two vehicles and three injuries were reported.

We’ll have more details from both these crashes when they become available. (Matt Catrillo)