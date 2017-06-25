Multi vehicle accident sends three to the hospital

NATALIE—A multi vehicle accident in Mt. Carmel Township Saturday night sent at least three to the hospital. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the accident happened around 10:30 Saturday night in the area of 308 Colonial Avenue, in Natalie. Two vehicles were involved in the accident and at least three people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Marion Heights, Natalie, and Kulpmont fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Mt. Carmel fire department and Mt. Carmel Township Police were also on site.