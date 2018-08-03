MS Run the US relay comes through Sunbury 

SUNBURY – An annual, nation-wide relay run for multiple sclerosis passed through the Valley Friday. Segment 17 of the run ended at Sunbury Riverfront Park when Robert Moore of North Carolina crossed the finish line. Moore completed a 149-mile journey from Brookville:

“It’s pretty amazing. I came in not really knowing what my body would do. And so I just took it easy and completed. Surprisingly my body cooperated. It’s just amazing.”

The entire run began in Los Angeles in April. Moore’s segment was the equivalent of five marathons, plus a final 16-mile run to Sunbury. He completed his segment in six days. Before taking on the relay, Moore says he had run 19 marathons prior, but nothing over that and hadn’t run long distances consecutively:

“I trained a lot of the winter and spring, about 70 miles a week. But as the summer approached and it got warmer, I had to cut back in the mileage. Coming into it, I was hoping that my training from the winter and spring would carry over. But I knew coming in I was going to take it as easy as I needed, walk when needed.”

Moore was diagnosed with MS 10 years ago. He says he was looking for runs to do for MS awareness, came across this one on Facebook and decided his body was ready to take on the grueling relay. Moore described his route to Sunbury:

“There were several mountain passes. The farmland was beautiful. I went through a couple of state forests and state parks. I will say, it was very hilly. That definitely took its toll on my body, but my body kept moving and I was able to run most of the segment.”

After enjoying a celebratory lunch, Moore and his wife Alicia are spending time in Hershey til Saturday before heading back for North Carolina. Next comes the final 180-mile segment from Sunbury to New York City, where Anna Perna of Wisconsin will take over.