Mounting legal costs are pushing Sunbury toward crisis

Sunbury in a severe financial strain over legal costs

SUNBURY— Sunbury city officials are coming together to get a handle on the city’s financial problems. Legal issues have burdened the city so much this year that Treasurer Kevin Troup fears they are headed to ACT 47 status where the state would declare the city under financial distress.

He says, “We can still raise taxes before we reach that, but we don’t want to put that burden on the taxpayers. We want try to reach some kind of conclusion and grab this bull by the horn and settle the problems that we have, try not to do that and come the best solution we possibly can to save some money so we don’t get that far.”

Treasurer Troop says the problem stems from the amount of legal fees paid over the last year, “From January 1 of last year to March, right now we have paid $346,296.45 in legal fees.”

The city currently has numerous active lawsuits open including five unfair practice claims filed by the Sunbury Police Officers Association. City Solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula says the number of claims has grown substantially, “I think it’s just unprecedented in number because there have been a multitude of issues and items that are just coming to the surface and hopefully we can handle them and hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel where we return to business as usual, the routine work as well as getting excited for the various projects.”

Cpl. Brad Hare representing the police union said they are willing to work with the city to get the claims settled.