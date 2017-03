MIDDLEBURG – A Mount Pleasant Mills man has been sentenced to two to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two young girls. 47-year-old David Rohrer pleaded guilty to two counts of felony statutory sexual assault.

Rohrer was charged with sexually assaulting two young girls over a 12-year period between 2002 and 2014. Rohrer was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County Court. He was determined to be a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex offender. (Ali Stevens)