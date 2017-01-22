Mount Pleasant Mills man charged with aggravated assault

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A Mount Pleasant Mills man is accused of pointing a loaded rifle at a woman’s head and threatening to kill three people. State police say 42-year-old Timothy Steffen is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Early Thursday morning, troopers say Steffen assaulted a 41-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman and pointed a loaded rifle at her head. He also threatened the woman and two other people, a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old girl. An arrest warrant was issued and Steffen turned himself in to state police. (Ali Stevens)