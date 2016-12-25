Mount Carmel woman ‘critical’ after a Friday crash

ALLENTOWN – A Northumberland County woman is in critical condition at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. 29-year-old Brianna McPeak of Mt. Carmel was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. I-81 traffic was blocked in the northbound lanes for about two hours after that 5pm accident.

State troopers from Frackville said McPeak, for unknown reasons, went off the road, drove down a grassy median, through guardrails and hit an oncoming car head on. In the other vehicle, an adult and a child, sustained minor injuries. The adult was wearing a seatbelt and the child was in a safety seat. Troopers did not know if McPeak was wearing her seat belt.