Mount Carmel native protects students in his Florida classroom

MOUNT CARMEL – A Valley native is credited with saving lives during the school shooting in Florida this week. Jim Gard is a math teacher at Parkland high school; he is a 1978 graduate from Mount Carmel and is being called one of the heroes who helped prevent more bloodshed in Florida.

Gard was featured in several media interviews and said he and fellow teachers recently had training on how to deal with mass shootings. He said he locked his students in his classroom, and even required responding police to show identification before he would let them in. At the time, no one knew who the shooter was.

Local family members say they were shocked to see the shooting happened at all, very grateful their relative survived and not surprised he was part of preventing the loss of more life in Florida.