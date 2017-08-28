Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY – A Perry County woman was seriously injured after crashing her motorcycle in Snyder County Saturday. Selinsgrove State Police tell us 42-year-old Lisa Stacey of Liverpool, Perry County, was traveling north on PA 235 in Spring Township, Snyder County, when she failed to negotiate a left curve.

Troopers say she went off the road and hit a boulder. That caused her to flip over in an end-over-end manner and came to rest upside down against a tree. Stacey was taken to Geisinger, where she is listed in fair condition.