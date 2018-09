NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Lewisburg man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning. Troopers say 32-year-old Michael Carl was heading south on Route 405 when he slid off the road into a wooded area.

A Northumberland County Coroner pronounced Carl dead at the scene of the crash. The accident is still under investigation. Milton state police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday along Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township.