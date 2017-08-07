Motorcycle crash leaves man in serious condition

DANVILLE — A Columbia County man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday. The incident occurred around 10pm, when 48-year-old Gyula Nemeth of Benton Township, Columbia County was traveling on Shickshinny Road in Benton Township.

Nemeth crashed the motorcycle near North Bendertown Rd. and he ended up with what state police called ‘serious injuries.’ No other vehicles were involved in the crash. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center tells us Nemeth is in serious condition. (Christopher Elio)