Mothers of Pre-Schoolers to hold local event

SUNBURY − If you are a mother with children who are at a young age, you might consider joining a local support group with other mothers. Christi Smith, leader of the MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) group in Selinsgrove, spoke with us about the group and what their mission is, “It’s actually an international organization that really tries to reach out to mothers, especially new mothers. But, you know, returning mothers as well who have younger children and just need a support system.”

Smith also talked about an upcoming event that MOPS is hosting, “We’re having a basket raffle and vendor market. It does gonna be December 2 at the Susquehanna Valley Church of Christ, that’s the church behind the Susquehanna Valley Mall. It’s gonna be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit Stephanie Cuccia, one of the mothers in the group, in support of their “Stand by Steph” cause. Cuccia has seven kids ages 1-14 and is battling lymphoma. For more information on MOPS, email christismith12@gmail.com or call 814-571-5143.