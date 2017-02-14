Mother who overdosed on heroin charged with child endangerment

SHAMOKIN — An Elysburg woman has been charged with child endangerment after overdosing on heroin while caring for her 9-year-old son. State police say 35-year-old Melanie Gunther was found unconscious on the bathroom floor by her son on December 27.

Emergency crews were able to resuscitate Gunther and a hypodermic needle was recovered from the scene. Gunther told state police she bought two packets of heroin and injected one of the packets. She will appear before District Judge John Gembic in the coming days. (Ali Stevens)