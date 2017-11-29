Mother of two special needs children needs help during the holidays

NORTHUMBERLAND— A mother with two children with special needs finds it hard to balance work and taking care of her children. Kathy, 35 of Northumberland is disabled and has two children with special needs; she says this makes it difficult to find work.

“It is tough because I can’t go out and get a job, not even part time if I wanted too because they take all my time.”

Kathy has three children, two boys ages 12 and 5, and a baby girl who is 9 months old. Kathy admits getting by each month is a struggle.

“We don’t live on low income of HUD, so it is a struggle every month try to get by and figure everything out.”

She says she won’t let her financial situation stop her children from having fun. One of their favorite holiday traditions is to travel the neighborhood looking a Christmas decorations. Kathy and her family have benefitted from the Needy Family Fund in years past and says, “I don’t know what I would do without it.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. along with the Degenstein Foundations, and Salvation Army has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist families. Again this year the goal is $75,000.

Contributors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off at any branch of BB&T Bank. Also, online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.