Mosquito spraying today in Monroe Twp, Snyder Co.

SNYDER COUNTY – Some residents in Snyder County can expect mosquito spraying later Tuesday. The Pennsylvania DEP and Northumberland County Mosquito-borne Disease Programs are conducting a mosquito control operation in Monroe Township late Tuesday evening.

Truck mounted Ultra Low Volume spray equipment will be used to spray Duet. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes. Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel spraying. A rain date is scheduled for Wednesday. The spraying is to control mosquito populations and slow the spread of West Nile virus.