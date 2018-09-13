Mosquito spraying today in Danville, Mahoning Twp

DANVILLE – Residents in parts of Montour County will need to be aware of mosquito spraying tonight. The Northumberland County Conservation District’s Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program will be conducting a truck-mounted spraying in parts of Danville and Mahoning Township. Residential and recreational areas will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes. Work begins at dusk tonight.

West Nile Virus activity and a high population of adult mosquitoes have been detected in the area. Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel spraying. Call 570-495-4665 extension 303 for any questions.