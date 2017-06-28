Tuesday crash claims a life in Northumberland County

DANVILLE – A crash Tuesday morning in Northumberland County resulted in one fatality and sent another person to the hospital. 32-year-old Joseph Payne of Shamokin was pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. at the scene of a crash on Route 54 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. County coroner James Kelley said Payne suffered “blunt force trauma to the head and chest.”

Injured was 38-year-old Daniel Kelly, of Pottsville. Kelly was treated and released from Geisinger Medical Center. The crash occurred when Payne was traveling west on Route 54 and attempting to pass another vehicle. His car went out of control and struck Daniel Kelly’s vehicle. The crash happened on Route 54 at Sleepy Hollow Road. The road was closed for two hours.