More witnesses in day two of murder trial

LEWISBURG – The second day of a murder trial is underway in Union County Court stemming from a July 2016 stabbing. 39-year-old Robert Lee, of Lewisburg, is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Jamal Britton of the Lewisburg area. Day two began with three witnesses testifying.

Tuesday, several witnesses were testifying about a potentially incriminating letter written by Lee. A legal conference is slowing the appearance of some of the witnesses. The trial is expected to last about a week.

Lee is charged with using a small knife to stab Britton after the two had a confrontation. Lee contends he didn’t know that he had fatally injured Britton, and claims he was acting in self-defense. He said last year he threw the knife in the Susquehanna River near Northumberland, and divers did search, unsuccessfully, for that knife last year.