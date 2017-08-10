More West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes pop up in Valley

HARRISBURG – The DEP West Nile Virus control program is reporting one human in Pennsylvania has contracted the disease, and more of the infected mosquitoes have turned up in our area.

No details on the human case are out, it’s the first time in Pennsylvania this year, a person has tested positive for the disease. The national CDC says the virus can cause high fevers and inflammation of the brain and meningitis. The condition is not known for the Montgomery County man in his 40s.

In our Valley, the state’s West Nile Virus control program says infected mosquitoes have turned up in Selinsgrove and Penn Township in Snyder County, and in Limestone Township, Union County. That means additional monitoring and spraying make take place at those locations.

Recently, infected mosquitoes turned up in Northumberland County, in Ralpho Township and Upper Augusta Township. The local conservation district says spraying in Upper Augusta Township will take place Thursday. More information is at westnile.pa.us.