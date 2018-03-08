More Valley high schools to participate in national walkout

UNDATED – It looks as though more Valley high schools could be a part of the scheduled national walk out in some way. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Brett Misavage tells WKOK the high school is anticipating a walk out Wednesday at 10 a.m. He says building administrators have met to make sure any walk out will be conducted safely and respectfully and local law enforcement have been contacted.

Danville School District Superintendent Jason Bendle tells WKOK its high school is also planning something for March 14. Bendle says student leaders came up with an idea to read student-selected statements over the school’s intercom system. Students then plan to use the remaining time within their classrooms to talk about this topic constructively with classmates and teachers.

Selinsgrove High School is also planning a walkout, students will be outside the building Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Students at Lewisburg High School have been the most vocal about participating…they sent a news release to WKOK saying their walkout will include 16 minutes of speeches by student organizers. One minute of silence in memory of the Parkland, Florida students will then be observed. Superintendent Dr. Steve Skalka was on WKOK’s On The Mark earlier this week, you can hear that at WKOK.com.