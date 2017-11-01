More travel restrictions for large trucks in Point Township

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – More travel restrictions for large trucks traveling through The Valley. PennDOT announced in a news release trucks over 45 feet in length are prohibited from turning left from Spruce Hollow Road onto Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County.

PennDOT says because there is an insufficient turning radius at the Spruce Hollow Road/Ridge Road intersection, trucks have been damaging the guide rail. No left turn signals are in place and township police are issuing citations to violators. (Matt Catrillo)