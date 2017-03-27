Home
More than 1,900 customers without power in Lewisburg and Milton

Ali Stevens | |

UPDATE: Montandon Elementary School is closed today, Monday, March 27, 2017, because of a power outage.

 

LEWISBURG — A large power outage is reported in the Lewisburg and Milton areas.  The power went out overnight and PPL reports about 1,900 customers remained without power at 5:30 a.m.

 

This outage includes the communities of Montandon and West Milton.  Power is also out in the Montgomery area of Lycoming County.  The cause of the outages are not known but there was heavy rain overnight in the region.  (Ali Stevens)

