More success for Selinsgrove Little League program

SELINSGROVE – It’s been a memorable summer for the Selinsgrove Little League program. After the Major Division All-Stars ride to their state tournament, the Junior League team is also headed for states. Selinsgrove’s first game is Thursday at 10 a.m. in Cranberry, PA.

Selinsgrove coach Jim Hile was Drew and The Crew on sister station 94 KX…He says knew he had a talented group of kids and was excited to see what they could do, “You definitely want to win districts. Then you get to sectionals and you’re thinking its pretty cool, and now that you’re going to states, its’ really cool. So I’m happy for the kids, happy for the parents and the community.”

This season has been an extra special one for Hile, after his son Logan’s hard road recovering from the flu, “We started out with the Selinsgrove Area Little League…had a little ceremony out there with the first pitch for Logan and Jaime and I talk a lot about it….just because about how last summer went for us. Boy this summer is a whole lot better than last summer.”

You can hear more from Coach Hile on the team’s run at wqkx.com.