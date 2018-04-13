More Snyder County meetings set for CSVT

SHAMOKIN DAM – Two more informational public meetings are coming up to discuss the so-called ‘Easter Alternative’ for the southern section of the CSVT project. In June, environmental assessment for that proposed route will be published and made public.

The two information meetings in Shamokin Dam will be April 23 for residents in the Orchard Hills, Weatherfield and Gunter developments. April 25 a meeting will be held for residents along Sunbury Road between Park and Fisher Road. Both meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam.

Also Friday, during a meeting of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee, PennDOT officials said the eastern alternative for the southern section is being reviewed by the Federal Highway Administration.

Meantime, regarding the northern section of the road in the Winfield and Northumberland areas, PennDOT also says contracts are being finalized for signage, traffic signals, pavement, and other materials.