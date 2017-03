SUNBURY — Sunbury will continue their snow removal efforts on Tuesday. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and continuing until 4:30 p.m., snow will be removed from Susquehanna Avenue, Edison Avenue, Twelfth Street, Line Street, Ridge Avenue from Highland Avenue to Eleventh Street and Highland Avenue from Ridge Avenue to Eleventh Street.

Vehicles must be removed from these streets while the snow removal effort is underway. If they are not removed they can be ticketed and towed. (Ali Stevens)