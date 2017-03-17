More snow removal for Sunbury tonight into Saturday

SUNBURY — The City of Sunbury’s Public Works Department will be removing snow again tonight into Saturday. Snow will be removed on Arch Street from Sixth Street to Front Street and Second Street from Reagan Street to the city line. The snow removal will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and continue until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, there will be snow removal from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday on Fairmount Avenue and Catawissa Avenue.

All vehicles must be removed from these areas and failure to do so will result in the vehicles being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The city would like to thank everyone for their cooperation. (Ali Stevens)