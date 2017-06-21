More roadwork in Snyder and Union County Thursday and Friday

MONTOURSVILLE— Some drivers in Union and Snyder counties may need to plan a little extra time for their travels on Thursday and Friday.

If you travel on Route 522 through Kreamer, Snyder County, you may experience some minor traffic delays Thursday while bridge beams are delivered and set at the bridge replacement project. Work will happen in the morning and afternoon, flaggers will be there to provide traffic control. The project is set to be completed by Spring of 2018.

Motorists who use the Dyer Road bridge in White Deer Township, Union County can expect a detour to White Deer Pike, Old Route 15 and New Columbia Rd. due to PennDOT maintenance crews completing an epoxy overlay on the bridge. Work is scheduled to be from 7am – 4pm and could go later, weather permitting.

For more information on these projects and more throughout the summer, stay tuned to WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)