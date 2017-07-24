More roads close in The Valley after rain storms Sunday

Multiple road closures in The Valley due to flooding

Heavy rains made the morning drive challenging around The Valley.

SUNBURY – The Valley endured some very strong storms Sunday night which brought flooding rains…several roads are closed due to flooding, downed trees and or downed utility line. PennDOT reports:

In Northumberland County, Mahantango Creek Road between Route 147 and Adams Rd in Lower Mahanoy Township is closed.

In Union County, Trails End Road/Creek Road/Red Ridge Road between Millmont Road in Lewis Township and Shirk Road in Hartley Township. Also in Union County, Cold Run Road/Grand Valley Road/Eight Street/Millmont Road) between Meadow Lane and Eight Street in Mifflinburg is closed.

In Montour County, Arrowhead Road between Route 54 and PP&L Road in Anthony Township.

For all road closure information you can visit 511PA.com or stay tuned to WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)