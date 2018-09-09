More road work on Route 61 in Sunbury this week

SUNBURY – More road work continues in parts of Sunbury this week. PennDOT says work begins today on Route 61 between Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township and 7th Street. The project includes ADA curb ramp upgrades, base repairs, milling and paving.

Work on the curb ramps will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Base repairs, milling and paving is expected to begin today and will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. This project is expected to be completed by mid-October.